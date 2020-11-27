First Baptist Church in Rogers serves nearly 2400 Thanksgiving meals through contactless delivery

Dozens of church members packed up their vehicles with homemade favorites and headed out to deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Members of the First Baptist Church in Rogers gathered Thanksgiving morning to give back to the community. Volunteers took off from the church, taking with them boxes full of homemade dishes to over 250 families across Northwest Arkansas.

"Right here in our backyard, there are so many people with need. We want to be able to provide hope and life-changing encouragement, that could even just come in the form of a Thanksgiving meal," says Ali Wollard with First Baptist.

Wollard says they served roughly 2400 meals through contactless delivery. This is the church's 20th year to deliver on Thanksgiving, but this year looked a little different being contactless.