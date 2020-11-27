First Baptist Church in Rogers serves nearly 2400 Thanksgiving meals through contactless delivery

ROGERS, Arkansas — Members of the First Baptist Church in Rogers gathered Thanksgiving morning to give back to the community. Volunteers took off from the church, taking with them boxes full of homemade dishes to over 250 families across Northwest Arkansas.
"Right here in our backyard, there are so many people with need. We want to be able to provide hope and life-changing encouragement, that could even just come in the form of a Thanksgiving meal," says Ali Wollard with First Baptist.
Wollard says they served roughly 2400 meals through contactless delivery. This is the church's 20th year to deliver on Thanksgiving, but this year looked a little different being contactless.
"This really helps us keep perspective on everything we already have in our life, and to stay thankful. Just, delivering these meals reminds us what Thanksgiving is all about," says Allie Wilson, a volunteer.