First Annual 4th of July Newt Hodge Rodeo takes place

HARTFORD, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Thousands gathered this weekend in Hartford to honor the life of a 14-year-old killed in a hunting accident eight months ago.

Rodeo goers, community members, family, and friends honored 14-year-old Newt Hodge with the inaugural Fourth of July Newt Hodge Rodeo.

November 23, 2020, Newt Hodge passed away after a gun accidentally fired killing him while hunting. Months after his death, he was honored with a rodeo arena named after him.

“He kind of mentioned, ‘hey, that would be a nice place for a rodeo arena. What would we have to do to do that?’” Brandie Hodge stated recalling a conversation with her son.

His wish coming true. The old Hartford football stadium is now the Newt Hodge Memorial Rodeo Arena. This 4th of July weekend, the arena was filled with laughter, smiles, and lots of love.

“It’s inspiring,” said Newt’s friend Cody Describing seeing hundreds come out for the second night in a row.

Terry Farmer says what he saw at the rodeo was love. “All these people came because they love Newt.”

The crowd exceeded the population of the city of Hartford. Newt’s mom Brandie Hodge was overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up.

“It just kind of stopped me in my tracks and took my breath. I was like wow. Out of any place anybody can be, they chose to come to Hartford, Arkansas for our son’s arena.” said Brandie Hodge, Newt’s mom, “To see that he meant that much to people. It’s overwhelming.”

The community gave respect to a 14-year-old giver. Rodeo announcer Richard Conner describing Newt as an ideal cowboy. “He influenced a lot of people. Not just in this town and in this community, but in this state."

Inspiring those in Arkansas and beyond, from Texas to Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri, Conner explains the reason why. “He was always helping out the little kids. He’s always helping the big people out. I mean he would help anybody.”

Everyone was hoping that they made Newt proud.

“I promise you that Newt is standing up there… sitting up there on horseback, sitting in the rodeo arena looking down on us saying, “Let’s rodeo,’” said Conner.