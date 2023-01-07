Veterans, pets, and others can expect to enjoy silent fireworks by next year

90% of profits from Pyro Penny tents this year will be used to supply silent fireworks in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pyro Penny Fireworks has tents in Pea Ridge, Hiawassee and Nashville Arkansas. Their CEO had the idea to create silent fireworks with low-nose alternatives for the needs of those with PTSD, neurodiverse people, and pets.

Megan Heim, CEO of Pyro Penny decided to create a company called Silent Salute fireworks.

“I was actually hosting family get-togethers for my relatives who are veterans. And I found out later in private that they were quietly suffering during the celebration because the fireworks sound bothers them so much,” said Heim.

Vince Hudkins locations coordinator and firework consultant is a veteran and has experienced others having PTSD from the noise of fireworks.

“You have various sparkler devices, various Illumination devices that we can make that don't involve an explosion to make the thing perform,” said Hudkins.

90% of profits from Pyro Penny tents this year will be used to supply them next Fourth of July.

“We'll be able to put those on the shelf next year at our locations and wholesale them,” said Hudkins. "They're being ordered and they're going to be manufactured in the offseason.”

Both Hudkins and Heim said they wanted to make these so everyone can enjoy the holiday.

“What we hope is that we don't have to isolate anymore that we can join the party, because there will be some quieter fireworks to use,” said Hudkins.

Silent Salute is set to roll out to stands in the summer of 2024. Until then Hudkins encourages people to be courteous of others.

“If you got a neighbor that you know, had, you know, has a nervous dog, or, you know, a veteran who's got PTSD, you know, don't just start blazing away and let them know,” said Hudkins.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device