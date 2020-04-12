x
Fireplace explodes at home in Springdale, no injuries

No one was hurt when the fireplace exploded but the Springdale Fire Department says there was extensive damage done to the chimney.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A chimney exploded off a home in Springdale just south of Don Tyson Parkway.

When crews arrived just before 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3) there was no active fire but they stayed on the scene until the gas company could arrive to search for any fas leaks. 

Fire Captian Matt Bagley says their team is still investigating the exact cause of the explosion. He says he hasn't quite seen anything like this.

“The outside because it’s an external chimney on the outside of the house from the ground to the sky it’s all either gone or partially gone,” Bagley said. “It’s not unheard of but for me it’s the first time I’ve seen a situation just like this.”

Bagley says it's important to make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and to inspect your fireplace regularly.

