Fireplace explodes at home in Springdale, no injuries

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A chimney exploded off a home in Springdale just south of Don Tyson Parkway.

No one was hurt when the fireplace exploded but the Springdale Fire Department says there was extensive damage done to the chimney.

When crews arrived just before 9 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3) there was no active fire but they stayed on the scene until the gas company could arrive to search for any fas leaks.

Fire Captian Matt Bagley says their team is still investigating the exact cause of the explosion. He says he hasn't quite seen anything like this.

“The outside because it’s an external chimney on the outside of the house from the ground to the sky it’s all either gone or partially gone,” Bagley said. “It’s not unheard of but for me it’s the first time I’ve seen a situation just like this.”