Gravette house fire: Ceiling collapses on firefighter, others injured

Two firefighters and an unknown number of civilians were injured in the fire.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Fire crews in Gravette responded to a "large structure fire" in the 16000 block of Highway 72, Friday, Aug. 5, night.

According to the Gravette Fire Department's (GFD) Facebook post, some firefighters suffered "minor injuries," while "some civilians" were taken to the emergency department. The Gravette Fire Chief says a ceiling collapsed on a top of a Gravette firefighter but is expected to be okay. A Centerton firefighter suffered a "minor dog bite," according to the fire chief.

It is unclear how many people were injured but GFD says it's believed they suffered "non-life threatening injuries."

No further information was provided, stay with 5NEWS as we learn more.

