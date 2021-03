Each crime was committed against victims with unlocked vehicles and at night.

MULDROW, Oklahoma — The Muldrow Police Department (MPD) is warning the public of several car burglaries in the Woodland, Fargo, Inola and Caddo areas that have happened over the last three days.

Several firearms were taken in the thefts, along with cash.

Each of crime was committed against victims with unlocked vehicles and at night.

MPD is asking residents to please lock their vehicles.