Multiple fire departments respond to Lowell commercial building fire

Rogers Fire Department requested additional units in order to combat the fire they have declared defensive.

LOWELL, Ark. — According to a post by the Rogers Fire Department (RFD), on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 5, multiple agencies responded to a fire in Lowell that was declared "defensive," meaning that the fire department's priority shifted to saving other nearby areas, as opposed to putting the original fire out.

Crews were dispatched to Jane Place in Lowell. Officials say the fire was under control by 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

No cause for the fire or injuries have been reported at this time, but 5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

