Students evacuated due to fire at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville

Students were evacuated at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville Friday morning due to a fire outside the school building.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews were called to a fire at Haas Hall Academy Friday morning, Jan. 22.

Dr. Rod Wittenberg, the headmaster at the school, says a fire broke out on a grass strip between the school building and the gym.

Students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to Wittenberg.

Wittenberg told 5NEWS he and a teacher used fire extinguishers to combat the fire but eventually called the fire department to take over.

He said the fire was blocked by a concrete parking lot and was not in jeopardy of approaching the school building, but students were evacuated anyway.