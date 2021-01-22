Students evacuated due to fire at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews were called to a fire at Haas Hall Academy Friday morning, Jan. 22.
Dr. Rod Wittenberg, the headmaster at the school, says a fire broke out on a grass strip between the school building and the gym.
Students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to Wittenberg.
Wittenberg told 5NEWS he and a teacher used fire extinguishers to combat the fire but eventually called the fire department to take over.
He said the fire was blocked by a concrete parking lot and was not in jeopardy of approaching the school building, but students were evacuated anyway.
The fire is now under control.