Fire destroys church in Johnson County

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) announced that the Union Grove Baptist Church on Highway 352 burned down Sunday (Oct. 3).

It was a historic local landmark built in the 1950s. The church was founded in 1876. Police say the building was a total loss.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was the first emergency responder on the scene, followed by firefighters from the Rogers Fire Department, Hartman, and Coal Hill.

One firefighter and one deputy were treated for smoke inhalation.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire along with specialized investigators with the Arkansas State Police.

Based on witness accounts, police say the incident does not appear to be suspicious.