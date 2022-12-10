Fire breaks out at former Arsaga's building on Dickson Street

At around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Oct 12, a fire was reported at the former location of Arsaga's on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the old train depot building on 548 W. Dickson St. at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word yet about the cause of the fire.

It's unknown if there were any injuries reported.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

