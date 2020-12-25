Fire crews respond to structure fire near Beaver Lake

Fire crews are responding to a fully involved structure fire on the 16,000 block of Hickory Dr. near Beaver Lake.

According to Beaver Lake Fire Department, it’s an unoccupied house.

Hwy 94 East Fire Department was called to assist Beaver Lake Fire Department with the fire. Avoca and Benton County Fire Departments are also assisting.

Beaver Lake fire chief says there were no injuries.

There is no word on what started the fire.

