Fire crews respond to Rogers house fire

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Plank Road in Rogers at around 2 p.m. Saturday (July 4).

Fire Chief Blake Ballou, says the house was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.

No one was injured during the fire. The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Piney Point Fire Department was assisted by Beaver Lake Fire Department and Rocky Branch Fire Department.

