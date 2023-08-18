House sets on fire in Sulphur Springs, crews respond

Gravette, Sulphur Springs and Maysville fire departments responded to the fire.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Sulphur Springs according to a Facebook post by the Gravette Fire Department. Images were posted at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Gravette, Sulphur Springs and Maysville fire departments worked to put out the fire, according to the post.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

