House sets on fire in Sulphur Springs, crews respond

Gravette, Sulphur Springs and Maysville fire departments responded to the fire.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Sulphur Springs according to a Facebook post by the Gravette Fire Department. Images were posted at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. 

The Gravette, Sulphur Springs and Maysville fire departments worked to put out the fire, according to the post. 

Officials say no one was injured in the incident. 

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Credit: Gravette Fire Department
Sulphur Springs house fire
Credit: Gravette Fire Dept. Facebook
Sulphur Springs house fire

Gravette, Sulphur Springs, and Maysville fire departments are clearing the scene of a house fire. This was in the city limits of Sulphur Springs. There were no injuries reported.

Posted by Gravette Fire Department on Thursday, August 17, 2023

