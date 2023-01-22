x
Fire crews respond to garage fire in Fayetteville

The fire took place at around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire on Harmon Road in Fayetteville Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 6:27 p.m.

Officials say the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. 

The fire was put out successfully and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews included Wedington, Wheeler, Tontitown, and Johnson Fire Departments.

Credit: Wedington Fire Department
Credit: Wedington Fire Dept.
Credit: Wedington Fire Department
Posted by Wedington Fire Department on Sunday, January 22, 2023

