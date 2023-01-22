Fire crews respond to garage fire in Fayetteville

The fire took place at around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fire crews responded to a detached garage fire on Harmon Road in Fayetteville Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 6:27 p.m.

Officials say the garage was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The fire was put out successfully and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews included Wedington, Wheeler, Tontitown, and Johnson Fire Departments.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device