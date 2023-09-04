x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battle two structure fires in Springdale

When crews arrived, they reported two buildings heavily involved with fire coming through the roofs and called for additional assistance.

More Videos

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Saturday, April 8, at around 10:07 p.m., at 2757 East Robinson Avenue. 

When crews arrived, they reported two buildings heavily involved with fire coming through the roofs and called for additional assistance.

The Fayetteville Fire Department soon arrived and help put the fire out by 11:27 p.m., according to SFD.

The Springdale Fire Department Captain, Justin Pinkley, confirms there were no injuries. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

More Videos

Springdale Fire

1 / 7
Springdale Fire Dept.

    

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out