Fire crews battle apartment fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at the Lost Springs Apartments complex in Benton County on Saturday, July 22, according to the Little Flock Fire Department (LFFD).

The fire took place at around 6:36 p.m., according to officials. When crews arrived, they reported the "second floor of an apartment building fully involved" in flames and immediately evacuated tenants.

Additional fire departments from Rogers, Pea Ridge, and Avoca assisted LFFD in putting out the fire within "a few hours," according to officials.

LFFD says no one was injured in the fire and the scene has been cleared.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is being investigated.

