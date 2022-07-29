Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville

Emergency crews are working to control a fire at the Best Western Motel in Clarksville Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville.

The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29.

The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street.

The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many doors at the motel to make sure no one was inside. The housekeeping staff quickly let them know which rooms were occupied so they could get people out.

The sheriff says there weren't many people at the motel since it was a time of day when most were checked out.

No injuries have been reported at this time, just exhausted firefighters.

The sheriff says a back wall has fallen into the pool, which will be a busy scene for many hours.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Fire at Best Western in Clarksville 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device