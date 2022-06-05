Financial impact due to lack of flood insurance

Many across Northwest Arkansas are working to rebuild after floodwaters invaded their homes, but what does it mean for those having the wrong or without insurance.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Middle school teacher Ashley Deane and her husband are having to pay for flood damage to their home because they do not have flood insurance.

“A little bit of water and it's caused this much damage," Deane said.

Deane’s home received around an inch of water inside and they have home insurance, but they will not cover their damages.

"We were told we weren't in a flood plain,” said Deane. “So, we didn't need flood insurance, ‘cause it was like a 1 in 100,000 chance that it would flood. Welcome to 1 in 100,000.”

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain put out this statement in response to the flooding reading in part: “With several inches of rain falling across the state, spring weather serves as a reminder of why it is important to consider purchasing flood insurance. I strongly encourage Arkansans to take the time today to protect themselves for the next severe weather event.”

"For somebody to come and put the dry wall up, it's around $5,000,” Deane said. "Ya know, not exactly pocket change in this household."

Home insurance, which Deane has, only covers water damage from things such as busted pipes. While flood insurance covers damage from rising water that covers normally dry land.

