Coca-Cola in final negotiations to return to U of A campus

The University of Arkansas is in its final steps to bring back Coca-Cola products to campus this July.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After years of Pepsi products being sold on campus, Coca-Cola is in its final steps of negotiations to return to the University of Arkansas (U of A).

The U of A is in its final stages of negotiations to make Coca-Cola its exclusive non-alcoholic beverage sponsor.

The university's contract with PepsiCo will end on June 30, 2022, leaving room for Coca-Cola to start its planned 10-year deal.

Before its deal with PepsiCo, the U of A exclusively sold Coca-Cola on campus for decades.

As part of the contract, a variety of Coca-Cola cold beverages will be available on campus, including Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, BodyArmor and Minute Maid. In addition, Dr Pepper and Monster brands, distributed in the region by Ozarks Coca-Cola, will be available as well.

These products will be available in campus dining facilities, vending machines and at all Razorback Athletics venues.

"It’s important to point out that this new agreement will also benefit our students in the form of internship opportunities and funding for student scholarships," said interim Chancellor Charles Robinson. "Funding will also support sustainability efforts on campus. I’m grateful to the evaluation committee and to all those at the university who have played a role in establishing this new partnership."

Gatorade will continue to be the official Isotonic Drink Sponsor of Razorback Athletics.

Once completed, the Coca-Cola agreement will consist of an initial fixed-length term and a series of annual renewal options through June 2032.

The contract’s total value, including ancillary benefits, will not be known until final negotiations have been completed.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.