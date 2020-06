Independence Day will be shown beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Beer, soda and snacks will be available to purchase.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The final Friday Carpool Cinema hosted by Fort Smith Brewing and iHeartRadio will be Friday (June 26) from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Beer, pulled pork plates, candy, soda and popcorn will be available to purchase while watching the movie.

Tickets cost $10 and only one ticket is needed per vehicle.