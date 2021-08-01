Film festival organizers pleased with inaugural event, prepping for 2022 festival

Despite the reduced COVID-19 capacities more than 400 film fans and filmmakers attended this year’s festival Aug. 13-14 in downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark — As the organizers of the Fort Smith International Film Festival bask in what they say is a successful inaugural event, they are looking at ways to make next year’s festival better and believe the event resulted in a better connected film community.

Despite the reduced COVID-19 capacities more than 400 film fans and filmmakers attended this year’s festival Aug. 13-14 in downtown Fort Smith. Another 200 from across the world experienced the festival online.

“I was not prepared for the amount of filmmakers who attended. That was very exciting. We want to plan more for that, for more panels and discussions because that is what you look for in a film festival,” said Brandon Goldsmith, executive director of the festival.