‘Fill the Fence’ keeps NWA residents warm this winter

"Leave what you can, take what you need," is the slogan for a donation campaign by a Rogers church, allowing people to give and receive anonymously.

ROGERS, Ark. — It’s the season for giving and First United Methodist Church in Rogers is donating winter clothing items. However, they're not doing it in a traditional way.

People are encouraged to pin winter clothing to the fence of First United Methodist and take items from the fence.

"Fill the Fence" is a donation campaign that’s been going on for nearly two years.

For the second winter in a row, people can walk to the fence and get hats, gloves and more. Anyone is able to donate items as well.

"Do you have extra?” First United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Ron Hayes asked. “If you do, share if you can. Share if you want to and if you need something, come get it. You don't have to ask. We don't need a list, you don't need to fill out any forms. Just come and get blessings from others."

Senior Pastor James Kjorlaug says that’s the point of the donation campaign. He got the idea from First United Methodist’s former senior pastor’s son, who is now in Oklahoma.

"Just getting to share in and making space for people in the community to make a difference in the lives of others as a gift and a joy"

"It's the good thing about the fence,” said Marsha Clifton. “Like the sign says, you can take what you need and leave what you can, and it works."

"Fill the Fence" not only brings joy to those who donate and receive.

"I felt happy that I did this for all of us,” Adilynn Robertson said. “For all the people that need it."

People like Michael Merry, who works full-time in Downtown Springdale but still can’t make ends meet and is currently homeless.

"It sucks,” Merry said. “It's trying to find warm places to go to keep out of the cold. Looking for that is like looking for a needle in a haystack."

Merry stopped by Elm and S. 3rd Streets and took items like a hat and a pair of gloves to fight the cold temperatures.

"It helps me keep a little warmer," Merry said.

The fence not only helps him but many other people throughout the community. Church officials say the demand for the items is high this time of year.

“It’s 20 items out at noon, it’s gone at 2 o’clock,” Hayes said. "There’s a dozen items out there we don’t know where they came from. Then, to 5 o’clock those are gone the next morning."

Sussie Brock and Marsha Clifton are helping by sewing some of the items available for pick up.

"Put our talents to work and make hats and gloves and also some scarfs and thing for the fence,” Brock said. “And as soon as we put them up, they're gone."

"It's best to give than receive,” Annabel Judy said.