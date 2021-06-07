File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors

The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy's fatal shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors.

LONOKE, Ark. — The results of the investigation into an Arkansas deputy's fatal shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop has been handed over to prosecutors.

Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said he had received the Arkansas State Police case file on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop.

Graham said he's sent the file to the state prosecutor coordinator since he's requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.