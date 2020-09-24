Fianna Hills Country Club owner says club and course no longer for sale

The group of local investors – Fianna Golf LLC – had an agreement with Millé to buy the property for $1.1 million by Sept. 15, but that deal fell through.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The on-again-off-again effort to buy the Fianna Hills Country Club and golf course is off, again, with club owner David Millé saying in a letter to property owners that he does not believe the group trying to buy the facility will be able to make it work.

The group of local investors – Fianna Golf LLC – had an agreement with Millé to buy the property for $1.1 million by Sept. 15, but that deal fell through when Fianna Golf wanted to more time to conduct due diligence. Pete Charlton, a spokesman for Fianna Golf, said the club roof had storm damage and it was not adequately repaired. With the deal seemingly dead, Fianna Golf held a meeting in early September with attendees agreeing to make a second attempt to buy the club and course.

Millé, who closed the club and course on Dec. 31, 2018, noted in a letter dated Sept. 21 to Fianna Hills property owners that the club and course is no longer for sale.