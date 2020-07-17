Local investor group planning to buy Fianna Hills Country Club

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Closed almost two years, there are signs of life for the Fianna Hills Country Club and golf course in Fort Smith. A group of local investors has made an offer to buy the club and grounds, with a closing date set for Sept. 15.

The following note was posted on the Fianna Hills Property Owners Facebook page: “We are happy to announce that an offer was made to the present owner of the Fianna Hills Country Club and associated golf course property. The official offer was accepted by the Seller late last week and efforts are currently underway to finalize numerous details pertaining to the fulfillment of this agreement. Meanwhile, meetings are being held to identify potential investors and possible candidates for occupying the restaurant space. We are looking forward to restoring the Fianna Hills Country Club and course to its original intended use while preserving property values and providing a safe and friendly place for families and Fianna residents to enjoy for many years to come.”