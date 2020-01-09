Effort by local investors to buy Fianna Hills Country Club hits a wall

An effort by a local investors to buy Fianna Hills Country Club and golf course in Fort Smith is contractually “dead as a doornail,” but that could change Thursday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 23, 2020.

An effort by a local investor group to buy Fianna Hills Country Club and golf course in Fort Smith is contractually “dead as a doornail,” but a planned Thursday meeting of those interested in acquiring the facility could change that reality, according to Pete Charlton.

Charlton has worked with around 60 Fianna Hills residents who formed Fianna Golf LLC to buy the club and course that was closed by owner David Millé on Dec. 31, 2018.

According to Charlton, the residents agreed to pay $1.1 million for the club and course and initially set a Sept. 15 closing date. However, a few issues found during due diligence created the need to delay the closing, Charlton said. Roof damage from hail storms was handled by “a storm chaser” and “basically the roof was not done properly,” Charlton said. The group was also working with a professional management company to develop a pro forma business plan required by the bank interested in financing the deal.