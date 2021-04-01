Happening everywhere: More women leaving workforce during pandemic

Job experts say this pandemic has sidelined many parents, mostly moms, according to a recent analysis.

AVOCA, Pa. — It has happened all over our region and the country: parents who have had to leave or have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

Job experts said it is mostly women leaving the workforce, going part-time, or taking leaves of absence to care for their families. That includes one mom in Luzerne County who had to leave a company she was with for 14 years to help her kids learn from home during this crisis.

“It was a very hard decision because I had been in that position six months out of nursing school and worked my way up from a clinic nurse to a practice manager, and so that was a huge decision. I had to take a pretty significant pay cut," said Margaret Drouse of Avoca.

Right before the pandemic hit, for the first time in history, job experts said there were more women than men in the workforce, but now that has changed dramatically.

“In September alone, 825,000 women ages 20 and over left the workforce. That’s four times the number of men. I do think one of the reasons women have taken a step out of the workforce is the gender wage gap still exists. Women still only earn 81 cents on the dollar for every dollar men earn," said Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.com and Financial Ambassador for AARP.

Those job experts said women who are still in the workforce should communicate with their bosses and explain if they need some flexibility to deal with caregiving right now. Those experts added that there is no telling what the long-term effects of this will be.

“I just thought it was something we needed to do, and I am very thankful I did. For us, thankfully, it worked out well, but for other families, I honestly don’t know how they’re doing it. I have a friend who is a single mom, and she’s on a leave of absence, and I don’t know how she’s making ends meet, I really don’t," said Drouse.