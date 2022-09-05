Feria de salud comunitaria gratiuita se llevará acabo en Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Una feria de salud comunitaria se llevará acabo en Fort Smith el 29 de Octubre en St. James Missionary Baptist.
De las 10 a.m. hasta las 2 p.m., el publico puede recibir examenes de salud y vacunas gratis.
La feria de salud fue organizada por Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC), Sebastian County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), y Baptist Health.
Las vacunas disponibles son contra COVID-19 y gripe.
Los examenes de salud incluirán:
- Presión arterial
- Densidad osea
- Glucosa
- Demostraciones de RCP
- Educación sobre mamografías
- Pruebas de hemoglobina glucosilada
- Información sobre derrames cerebrales y ataques al corazón
Los participantes incluirán:
• Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, Inc. (ARORA)
• Baptist Health
• Coleman Pharmacy
• Comprehensive Juvenile Services
• CPR Demonstration
• Don W. Reynolds Cancer Support House
• Fort Smith Police Department
• Lewis Eady Insurance Agency
• Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.
• Massage Therapy by Doretha Massey
• Mercy Community Health and Access
• UAMS
• University of Arkansas – Fort Smith School of Nursing
• Veasley Funeral Home
St. James Missionary Baptist esta localisado en el 4916 High Street.
