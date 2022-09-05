x
Feria de salud comunitaria gratiuita se llevará acabo en Fort Smith

El evento ofrecerá examenes de salud y vacunas contra COVID-19 y gripe completamente gratis.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Una feria de salud comunitaria se llevará acabo en Fort Smith el 29 de Octubre en St. James Missionary Baptist. 

De las 10 a.m. hasta las 2 p.m., el publico puede recibir examenes de salud y vacunas gratis.

La feria de salud fue organizada por Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC), Sebastian County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), y Baptist Health.

Las vacunas disponibles son contra COVID-19 y gripe.

Los examenes de salud incluirán

  • Presión arterial
  • Densidad osea
  • Glucosa
  • Demostraciones de RCP
  • Educación sobre mamografías
  • Pruebas de hemoglobina glucosilada
  • Información sobre derrames cerebrales y ataques al corazón

Los participantes incluirán:

 • Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, Inc. (ARORA)

 • Baptist Health 

• Coleman Pharmacy 

• Comprehensive Juvenile Services

• CPR Demonstration 

• Don W. Reynolds Cancer Support House

• Fort Smith Police Department 

• Lewis Eady Insurance Agency 

• Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.

• Massage Therapy by Doretha Massey

• Mercy Community Health and Access

• UAMS 

• University of Arkansas – Fort Smith School of Nursing 

• Veasley Funeral Home

St. James Missionary Baptist esta localisado en el 4916 High Street.  

