Feral hogs destroying crops, Arkansas Game & Fish looking to combat damage

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Feral hogs cost Arkansas farmers about $1,000,000 in damages each year. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission tries to combat that cost each year by helping landowners trap the feral beast.

Since 90% of Arkansas land is privately owned, Arkansas Game and Fish holds seminars to offer the best advice. One of those seminars was held in Fort Smith Thursday (June 24) night.

Wildlife officers say sometimes landowners need their help trapping feral hogs, and sometimes they need to know what type of traps to use.

"There is assistance out there for landowners," Ryan Farley, Feral Hog Program Coordinator for Arkansas Game and Fish, told 5NEWS. "There are a lot of feral hogs in Arkansas, and there are a lot of landowners. However, 90% of the land is privately owned, and so we want people to understand they can get help in controlling hogs on their property, on their hunting lease. Whatever it takes."

In wildlife management areas, you're likely to see over 20,000 feral hogs removals in 2021, which is a positive trend as numbers are decreasing, indicating this is helping thin the population.