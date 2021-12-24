Here's how to apply for FEMA help from Northeast Arkansas storms, tornadoes

The designated counties for individual assistance are Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homeowners and renters affected by the recent tornadoes and severe storms who live in Arkansas counties that have been designated for Individual Assistance are now eligible to apply for help from FEMA.

According to a news release, those designated counties are Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff.

If you have homeowners or renters insurance, FEMA is encouraging you to file for a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can't duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance by law. If you're uninsured or underinsured, you may be able to get federal assistance.

The fastest and easiest way to apply is by clicking here.

If it isn't possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free phone lines will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST, except for Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1 in which they will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

You can also use the FEMA app on your smartphone.

When you apply for help, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you're now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

As soon as it's safe to do so, start cleaning up. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repairs.

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to help families recover from the effects of the event.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size, and most nonprofits. Similar to FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture, and most nonprofits: Up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs

those engaged in aquaculture, and most nonprofits: Up to $2 million is available for working capital needs even if there was no property damage, with a $2 million maximum loan for any combination of property damage and working capital needs For homeowners: Up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary home

Up to $200,000 is available to repair or replace their primary home For homeowners and renters: Up to $40,000 is available to replace personal property, including vehicles