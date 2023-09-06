FedEx driver dies after crash in Benton County

GENTRY, Arkansas — A FedEx driver is dead after a crash took place in Benton County, Friday, June 9, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Officials say at around 3:29 p.m., 21-year-old Daniel Garcia of Centerton was driving a FedEx truck eastbound near Peterson Road and South Brigance Road.
The report states he "drove off the south side of the road to an embankment," causing the truck to roll over on its side, ejecting Garcia. Officials say Garcia did not survive the crash.
Officials say there was heavy rain and roads were when the crash happened.