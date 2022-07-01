Federal grants support 2 airport terminal projects in Arkansas

The FAA of the U.S. Department of Transportation will award nearly $1 billion to 85 U.S. airports for terminal improvement projects for fiscal 2022.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The airports in Northwest Arkansas and Texarkana will receive $13 million and $5 million, respectively, from a terminal improvement program that was established by the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a Thursday (July 7) news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation will award nearly $1 billion to 85 U.S. airports for terminal improvement projects for fiscal 2022. The money comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Funded through President (Joe) Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country.”

