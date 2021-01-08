Federal eviction moratorium comes to an end

The moratorium prevented landlords from evicting renters. Some Arkansas housing advocacy groups are calling for the moratorium to be extended locally.

ARKANSAS, USA — July 31 marks the end of the nine-month-long federal eviction moratorium. The moratorium prevented landlords from evicting renters. Some Arkansas housing advocacy groups are calling for the moratorium to be extended locally.

They say they fear this could result in a high volume of Arkansans being evicted in the coming weeks and are calling on local elected officials to extend the moratorium locally.

They are asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to join New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, California, and Washington, D.C. in leaving the moratorium in place until the end of the year.

“The evection moratorium should have been extended again,“ said Billy Cook with the Young Democrats Arkansas.

“This is really the worst time in Arkansas that this could happen,” Neil Sealy with Arkansas Community Organizations said.

President Biden and the CDC were unable to extend the moratorium due to a Supreme Court vote, leaving it to congress who did not pass the measure.

As Delta variant causes a surge in covid cases, they’re worried about a relapse with the economy, placing people out of work.

“It’s not like they’re going to be able to make up rent any better than they did at the start of the pandemic when they lost their job,” Cook said. Without the protection of the moratorium, landlords will be able to evict renters. “We’re probably going to see an immediate rise of homelessness because the situation that has developed is you have a lot of renters still waiting on rental assistance from the federal relief program,” Cook continued.

However, they say the relief isn’t processing fast enough.

Sealy said, “We would hope that the state, local government really do a major push. All working together.” They hope they will work with groups like his to get the word out that relief is available

Hoping elected officials will create programs to help those being evicted. However, this could take time if approved.

“I don’t know if there’s a get up in time to even help the people that are going to be immediately impacted come Monday,” Cook said.

Cook and Sealy believe Arkansas will soon see a surge in eviction by landlords in the coming weeks. The moratorium placed a strain on landlords who still had to pay mortgages.