x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Federal appeals court temporarily halts executions of John Marion Grant and Julius Jones in Oklahoma

A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution for two Oklahoma inmates who were scheduled to receive lethal injections in the coming weeks. 

A three-member panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit issued the stays Wednesday for death row inmates John Marion Grant and Julius Jones.

The court ruled that a federal district judge in Oklahoma erred when he removed Grant, Jones and three other inmates from a federal lawsuit challenging Oklahoma's lethal injection protocols. 

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot removed the five inmates because they did not select an alternative method of execution.

RELATED: Police: Body located near missing Springdale woman's vehicle in Oklahoma

RELATED: One arrested after shooting in Siloam Springs

In Other News

Arkansas AG files lawsuit against medical supplier for failing to provide $10M worth of PPE, ventilators to UAMS