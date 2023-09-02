February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, here is a list of warning signs

PAHFS says if you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, you can call them at 1-877-442-9811.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and Peace at Home Family Shelter (PAHFS) is sharing warning signs of dating abuse.

PAHFS is a nonprofit organization in Fayetteville that provides free services to victims of domestic violence. Their mission is "to empower victims of domestic violence to survive and thrive by nurturing their self-determination and courage; and to promote healthy relationships and compassionate communities through education, outreach, and advocacy"

Peace at Home says "dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power and control over a partner. While dating violence is defined as a pattern, that doesn’t mean the first instance of abuse isn’t also dating violence; we simply recognize that dating violence tends to involve a series of abusive behaviors over a course of time."

Here are some warning signs of dating abuse from PAHFS:

Checking your phone, email, or social media accounts without your consent.

Putting you down frequently, especially in front of others.

Isolating you from friends or family (physically, financially, or emotionally).

Extreme jealousy or insecurity.

Explosive outbursts, temper, or mood swings.

Any form of physical harm.

Possessiveness or controlling behavior.

Pressuring you or forcing you to have sex.

Peace at Home has a 24-hour crisis line available in English and Spanish. PAHFS says if you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, you can call them at 1(877) 442-9811.

