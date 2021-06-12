Feb. 8 Fort Smith sales tax vote to get more scrutiny

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A special called study session for the Fort Smith Board of Directors at 6 p.m. Monday (Dec. 20) will allow directors to discuss the Feb. 8 special election for the 0.25% and 0.75% sales and use tax. Delaying the vote to address citizen input and education could be part of the meeting.
Director Lavon Morton requested the study session at the Dec. 13 board meeting.
“There are, unfortunately, a number of items of business that I believe we need to address quickly,” Morton said.
