Feb. 8 Fort Smith sales tax election canceled

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In separate unanimous votes, the Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Dec. 21) voted to stop the Feb. 8 sales tax extension election they approved Nov. 16. Directors said they needed to step back and better educate voters and get voter input.

The city board on Nov. 16 voted to approve two sales tax extensions. The first sought to extend a 0.25% city sales tax from Sept. 20, 2022 to Sept. 20, 2042, to support the fire department and the parks department. That tax generated $5.7 million in 2020. The second would extend a 0.75% sales tax from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2033, with 83.3% of the revenue going to federal consent decree work on the city’s water and sewer system, and 16.7% directed to the city’s police department. The tax generated $16.99 million in 2020.

After years of failing to maintain water and sewer infrastructure to federal standards, the city entered into a federal consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the federal Department of Justice in late 2014. The consent decree required the city to make an estimated $480 million worth of sewer upgrades over the course of 12 years. Because of inflation and the state of the city’s sewer system, that number is estimated to be closer to $650 million.