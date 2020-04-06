FBI identifies attempted murder suspect killed by US Marshals in Fayetteville

Prosecutor Matt Durrett says Ryan Moore was wanted for attempted capital murder in Madison County.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The FBI has identified the attempted murder suspect who was shot and killed in front of a Fayetteville strip mall earlier this week.

Agents say Ryan Moore was gunned down by U.S. Marshals near the Fayetteville DMV on MLK Boulevard Monday (June 1).

Prosecutor Matt Durrett says Moore was wanted for attempted capital murder in Madison County.

Police records indicate that Moore was arrested on separate charges in Fayetteville more than 25 times in the past.

Moore was accused of shooting a woman in the head and leaving her to die at a storage facility near Hindsville on May 19.

The woman survived the incident and told police she was giving Moore and two others a ride from Springdale to Berryville. She says she got into an argument with Moore and that's when he pulled a gun on her.

A witness, who was also in the vehicle, told police the woman exited the vehicle and began to walk away, and that's when Moore shot her in the head.

Another man who was in the vehicle got into the driver's seat and they fled away, according to police.

Doctors confirmed that the woman had a gunshot wound behind her right ear.

U.S. Marshals found Moore on Monday by identifying his vehicle.

The FBI says Marshals ordered Moore to turn off his vehicle and get out, and when he refused shots were fired.

Moore died at an area hospital.