Fayetteville woman dies after being hit by semi

A 42-year-old woman has been identified after she was struck by a semi on South School Avenue in Fayetteville. She died from her injuries days later.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville woman who was hit by a semi-truck on South School Avenue has died from her injuries, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

42-year-old Crystal Shoaf was walking in the roadway on South School Avenue and West 15th Street when the semi struck her on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Following the crash, Shoaf was transported to an area hospital. She died from her injuries on Dec. 20, according to Sgt. Murphy.