Fayetteville wins recycling education program of the year for food waste initiative

The award honors a city, agency or association that has made advancements in waste reduction, recycling and sustainability in the Natural State.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was recently awarded for its efforts in improving waste reduction through recycling and sustainability.

According to the City, Fayetteville's Recycling and Trash Division received the Arkansas Recycling Coalition's 2021 Recycling Education Program of the Year. This was given to Fayetteville for its residential and food waste drop-off program.

The program encourages Fayetteville residents to collect their food waste at home and drop it off at one of the City's five locations. After residents drop off their waste, it's taken to the City's compost facility and turned into nutrient-rich compost that can be used for gardening and landscaping.

Residents can drop off food waste at the following locations:

Fayetteville Compost Facility

Happy Hollow Recycling Center

Marion Orton Recycling Center

Trinity United Methodist Church

Yacht Club on College Ave.

The City says the recycling program helps keep organic matter out of the landfill, helping cut down on the amount of greenhouse gas methane produced.

The recycling and trash division is providing free 3.5-5 gallon buckets and lids to Fayetteville residents to help encourage participation in the program.