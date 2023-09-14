Fayetteville Ward 1 members discuss obtainable housing with the community

Ward 1 councilmember D'Andre Jones held a town hall for residents to make their voices heard.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ward 1 Fayetteville City Council member D'Andre Jones hosted a town hall to address the lack of obtainable and affordable housing in the city. Jones said this isn't just a Ward 1 problem or even a Fayetteville problem, but a nationwide problem. He plans to use comments from citizens to declare a housing crisis in Fayetteville.

“I believe that this is a crisis in Fayetteville, many individuals are being impacted. So tonight, I do believe that it's time to have a conversation with the community, regarding their concerns" said Jones.

Jones invited a panel of people impacted by housing troubles to share their experiences, “We have a few people who are members of what I call stakeholder groups: individuals and groups who specialize in affordable housing."

This was the first out of three meetings Jones plans to hold on the topic, “The follow-up will include developing a strategy on what to do after hearing the conversations tonight," said Jones.

This has impacted Sonia Harvey, a former Ward 1 council member who had to resign because she could not find adequate housing for herself and her family in Ward 1.

“We have to lean into the community to really understand what's happening in order for us to provide a solution to this crisis," said Jones. “When you reach from the bottom, everyone in our community rises, and I want the people of Ward 1 to know that they can depend on their leadership to step in and do what leaders do."

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device