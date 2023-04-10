Fayetteville VA Hospital says veterans are twice as likely to experience domestic abuse

Domestic violence or intimate partner violence can happen to anyone of any age, in either heterosexual or same-sex relationships.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — According to World Population Review-- Oklahoma ranks number 1 for the highest rates of domestic violence and Arkansas comes in at number 11. The Veterans Health System of the Ozarks held an awareness event at their Fayetteville campus. On Wednesday morning at the Veteran Administration Hospital in Fayetteville, social workers and staff spoke about the community impacts of domestic violence—specifically for veterans.

“One in three women and then one in four men will be impacted by some type of either intimate partner violence or domestic violence within the community. Now for the veterans, it's twice as likely to happen," said Andrea Predl, a social worker and program coordinator at the VA in Fayetteville.

"So if you're looking at that statistic, and that's why we bring that spotlight intimate partner violence (IPV) here at the VA is really to make sure that veterans have a place to go for support and resources if they need it," she said.

There were more than 300 shirts hanging in the hospital lobby from Arkansans who have been affected by intimate partner violence or domestic violence.

Predl says there's a difference between domestic violence and intimate partner violence. Intimate partner violence happens between two people who are current or former partners who have used psychological, physical, or sexual violence toward the other person.

"Domestic violence really focuses in on the family," she said. "It would be sibling and sibling or parent to child... It's that family system; where intimate partner violence just focuses in on the two partners."

One veteran and VA employee named Tiffany Sokolowski who has been through domestic violence and intimate partner violence attends the IPV programs at the VA and says it has helped her turn a new leaf in her life.

"Andrea helped me let go and get through the trauma, she helped me see a different perspective on how my life was and how that was the past, and learn to know my worth. I'm learning how to love myself again because I lost that within the marriage. Within the violence, I lost who I was. So today, I'm finding who back who I am, what I love, and just finding just all my journey," Sokolowski said.

With help from Andrea and the VA, Sokolowski says she wants to share her story to help others who may be in similar situations.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, in Fort Smith, there will be another domestic violence month summit at Mercy Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

