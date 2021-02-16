Fayetteville trash and recycling collection schedule modified due to weather

Monday and Tuesday Residential Service:

All Monday and Tuesday residential trash routes are canceled for this week and will resume next week when road conditions improve to allow for safe collections. No extra bag charges will be assessed to residential customers whose collection service was suspended this week.



Wednesday and Thursday Residential Service:

To the greatest extent possible, Wednesday and Thursday residential trash routes this week will be collected on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20. Residents are encouraged to place their trash carts in accessible locations. Trash trucks may not be able to reach all areas of the City because of persistent snow or ice on hilly or shaded streets. No extra bag charges will be assessed to residential customers.



Recycling and Yard Waste:

Curbside recycling services and yard waste collections are suspended for the entire week for all residential and small commercial customers so that City resources can focus on trash collections. While recycling trucks are lighter than residential trash and commercial trash trucks, they still present safety concerns when inclement weather hits the area. Curbside recycling and yard waste collections will resume on Monday, Feb. 22.



Recyclables can be stored for set-out next week or taken to one of two recycling drop off locations currently open 24 hours a day:



• Happy Hollow Drop-Off, located at 1420 S. Happy Hollow Road

• Marion Orton Drop-Off, located at 735 W. North Street



Commercial Service:

Commercial routes are being limited to critical facilities and will resume normal operations when road conditions allow for safe collections.



Transfer Station and Offices:

The Transfer Station and Recycling and Trash Collections Offices will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week and will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 22.



If you have any questions about your recycling and trash collection services, please contact the Recycling and Trash Collection Division at 479-575-8398 or view information posted on the City’s website at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/531/Recycling-Trash-Service.