Fayetteville to host 'White Elephant 5K' holiday race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a new holiday race to town this winter.

The inaugural White Elephant 5K will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the Fayetteville Downtown Square.

Participants will use local roads and city streets to race through iconic Fayetteville landmarks including the Square, Old Main Lawn, Wilson Park and Dickson Street.

The run-or-walk 5K is open to participants of all ages, with a registration fee of $10 for youth and $25 for ages 16 and older. Registration includes an event shirt, finisher medal and more. Click here to sign up now until Dec. 10.

The festive 5K race is sure to be jolly and hilly. Racers can enjoy the Lights of the Ozarks, Santa Claus and carolers, plus some classic "White Elephant" surprises, where you never know what you're going to get.