Fayetteville to host OZ Trails the next two weekends

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over the next two weekends, Fayetteville will host the OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup, and spectators will have an opportunity to see some of the greatest cross-country mountain bikers in the world.

The event will be held April 9-11 and 16-18 at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, home of the Union Cyclist Internationale (UCI) 2022 Cyclocross World Championships.

It is free to attend the multi-day event which will include food trucks, local and national vendors and music. Also, the “Let’s Play Bike Zone” features a variety of fun and engaging activities for children and families to enjoy bikes together.

The OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup will host professional men and women cross-country mountain-bike racers from throughout North American and around the globe — Olympic hopefuls as they head to Tokyo. In addition to seasoned pros, UCI points will be awarded to junior boys and girls – helping qualify select juniors for racing in Europe and to represent Team USA at the 2021 World Championships.

The two-weekend event is being hosted by OZ Trails in partnership with Experience Fayetteville, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

The park has gone through extensive remodeling in recent months, including a newly constructed parking lot that can be accessed on Centennial Park Lane off of Old Farmington Road — just west of Interstate 49 and north of MLK Jr. Boulevard.

“This the first of several world-class cycling events that will be held at Centennial Park over the next year. We look forward to hosting these elite athletes, and putting on both an exciting and family friendly environment for all of Northwest Arkansas to enjoy,” said Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.