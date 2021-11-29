Fayetteville to host blood drive in honor of late officer Stephen Carr

The blood drive will be held at the Fayetteville Town Center on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been almost two years since the tragic death of late Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr and the city is honoring him by hosting a special blood drive.

Carr was tragically shot while sitting in his patrol vehicle outside of the Fayetteville Police Department on the night of Dec. 7, 2019.

The city is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to honor him with a blood drive on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center.

CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals.