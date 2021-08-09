Fayetteville to give away free trees and shrubs to residents

Over the past 22 years, the City has given away over 15,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Park's and Recreation Department along with the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will be giving away free trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

If you live in Fayetteville you can pick yours up beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Spring Street Parking Garage during the drive-thru event.

The giveaway is part of the City's annual Celebration of Trees.

This event is the city’s 23rd annual recognition of Arbor Day and helps grow our urban forests. Over the past 22 years, the City has given away over 15,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

If you would like a tree, you're asked to enter the parking deck from Spring Street and exit onto S. School. You're asked to remain in your vehicle and wear a face covering while going through the garage.



Participants will also be asked to show proof of residency in Fayetteville, such as a utility bill, to receive their free trees or shrubs. Each resident may receive two plants.

The City encourages citizens to have their tree or shrub species selected ahead of time. Staff and volunteers will load the plants into the vehicles and the tree giveaway will continue until supplies are gone.

Full information about each available species is available on the City’s website.

Trees and Shrubs available this year will include:

Paw Paw – Asminia Tribola (very limited quantity)

Pecan – Carya illinoinesis

Shingle Oak – Quercus imbricaria

Willow Oak – Quercus phellos

Bur Oak – Quercus macrocarpa

Nuttall Oak- Quercus texana

Native Fringe Tree – Chionanthus virginicus

Rusty Blackhaw – Viburnum rufidulum

Arrowwood Viburnum – Viburnum dentatum

Virginia Sweetspire – Itea viginica ‘Henry’s Garnet’

Beauty Berry- Callicarpa americana