Fayetteville taking nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville’s Environmental Action Committee is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Environmental Stewardship Award.

The award recognizes excellence in environmental stewardship. This can be demonstrated through sustainable practices, programs, or projects undertaken by community members, non-profits, small businesses, or educators working living in Fayetteville.

The Environmental Action Committee will review the applications and forward a recommendation to the City Council to approve the award winner. The winner will be selected before the annual Earth Day celebration.

The following list is what will be considered in the selection.

Environmental stewardship

Pollution prevention

Environmental advocacy

Recycling and sustainable product lifecycle

Environmental, sustainability, or resiliency education and outreach

Energy conservation

Clean energy production and/or innovation

Resource conservation, rehabilitation, and reclamation

Those interested can find the application by clicking here. Applications must be submitted to Leif Olson with the Sustainability and Resilience Department. You can submit your application in either PDF format via email to lolson@fayetteville-ar.gov, or by mail. The mailing address is 125 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. The deadline to apply is March 1.