Fayetteville Schools superintendent position offered to Dr. John Mulford

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Fayetteville School District, the city's board of education voted unanimously to offer Dr. John Mulford the superintendent position.

Mulford is currently the deputy superintendent of operations for the Springfield Public Schools in Springfield, Missouri.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this position to Dr. Mulford," said Nika Waitsman, president of the Board. “We had an excellent pool of candidates, and after a careful review and numerous interviews, we are confident that we’ve made a strong choice to lead Fayetteville Public Schools. In the years ahead, our school district will benefit greatly from the wealth of experience and dedication to public education that Dr. Mulford brings with him to this role. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Mulford and his family to Fayetteville.”

The contract would begin with the 2023-24 school year, the district said in the announcement.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next superintendent for Fayetteville Public Schools,” said Dr. Mulford. “During my interview with the Board of Education, I was inspired by their collective commitment to excellence while prioritizing the uniqueness of each individual. My wife and I are excited to become part of the Fayetteville community and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together. Go Bulldogs!”

FPS says Dr. Mulford will be the 14th superintendent in the 152-year history of the district. He succeeds Dr. John L Colbert, who worked with the district for 47 years and will retire in June.

