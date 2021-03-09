Two Fayetteville High School students taken into custody after fights on campus

Fayetteville Police were called to Fayetteville High School Friday (Sept. 3) for fights that broke out on campus between students.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police were called to Fayetteville High School (FHS) Friday (Sept. 3) for fights that broke out on campus between students. Police say two juveniles were taken into custody.

A letter was sent out to the FHS families saying some students were involved in a series of fights on campus and that administrators and school resource officers were able to quickly stop the altercations.

Students who required medical attention immediately received it and students who were not involved in the fights are safe and have returned to class.

Due to videos of the fights are circulating on social media, the school is asking parents to please ask their child to delete the videos to protect the privacy rights of students involved and to reduce the potential for repeat incidents.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and the matter will be investigated thoroughly," said the FHS Principal in the letter.

The school has also informed parents that counselors and administrators are available to discuss the incidents or any concerns that they may have at any time.